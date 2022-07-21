Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Citi Trends Stock Up 3.2 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,638,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.