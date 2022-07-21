nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

