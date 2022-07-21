ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 17,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 177,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

