Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Vy Global Growth Price Performance

NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Vy Global Growth has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vy Global Growth

About Vy Global Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 457.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 1,890,396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 18.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 2.8% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,066,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $10,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

