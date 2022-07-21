Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Vy Global Growth Price Performance
NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Vy Global Growth has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vy Global Growth
About Vy Global Growth
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
