Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $133,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

