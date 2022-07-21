Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 100,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 127,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 46.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 93,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 61.3% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Apple stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.