State Street (NYSE:STT) Given a $78.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given a $78.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.
State Street Price Performance
STT stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
