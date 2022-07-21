State Street (NYSE:STT) Given a $78.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given a $78.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

About State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

