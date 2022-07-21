Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,727 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 44,900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $54,237.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $527,945 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

