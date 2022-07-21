Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.26 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.55. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

