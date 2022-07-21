KeyCorp Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

FE stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

