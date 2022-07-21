StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 3.3 %

AUMN opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.