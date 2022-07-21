CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

CNP opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.