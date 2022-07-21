Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

