PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at $49,420,503.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,184. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

