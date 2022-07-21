Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 195,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

