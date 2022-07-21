Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
