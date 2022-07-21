WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.17) to GBX 1,230 ($14.70) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.33.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in WPP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

