Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,374.88 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,312.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,437.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

