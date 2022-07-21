Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

