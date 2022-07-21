CBTX (CBTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect CBTX to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. CBTX has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $713.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael A. Havard purchased 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the first quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBTX by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

