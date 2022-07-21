Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.72.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
