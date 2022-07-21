Comparing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.50 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 1.88 $77.47 million $1.11 18.23

Sun Country Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, meaning that its stock price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52% Sun Country Airlines 9.51% 7.68% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sun Country Airlines has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

