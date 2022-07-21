Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $24.88 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.