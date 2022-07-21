National Bankshares Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$16.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.21. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

