Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $52.58

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.82.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MGM opened at $31.29 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
