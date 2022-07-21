Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $52.58

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.29 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

