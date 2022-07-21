Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $79.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.