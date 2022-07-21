Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 239,276 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

