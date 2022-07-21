Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.29.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.