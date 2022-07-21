Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.29.
LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
NYSE:LUV opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
