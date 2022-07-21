Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

EFX stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

