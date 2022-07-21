National Bank Financial Cuts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$86.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.