American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

