Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Ares Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

