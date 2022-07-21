Truist Financial Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $58.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

