Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT Lowered to €5.30

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.40 ($5.45) to €5.30 ($5.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.66) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.75) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.05) to €5.30 ($5.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Aegon Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

