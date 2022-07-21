Truist Financial Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $54.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.