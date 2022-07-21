Truist Financial Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $54.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.
AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
AAR Stock Performance
Shares of AIR opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.