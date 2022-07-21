Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.42.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $98.39 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

