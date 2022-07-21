Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AMBP opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $158,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
