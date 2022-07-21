Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.