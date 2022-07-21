Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.55

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$81.55 and last traded at C$81.55, with a volume of 3831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

