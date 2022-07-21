Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 175,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 558,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

