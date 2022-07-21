Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,889.50

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,889.50 ($22.59) and last traded at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.49), with a volume of 261148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,860 ($22.24).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,300 ($27.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.16).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,811.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,719.05. The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 billion and a PE ratio of 876.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 21.27 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.30%.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($21.73), for a total value of £217,614.60 ($260,148.95).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

