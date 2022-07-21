MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading 33.3% Higher

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 145,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 266,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

