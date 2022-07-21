Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,663.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of STAEF stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

