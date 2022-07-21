Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,663.0 days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of STAEF stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.
About Stanley Electric
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Electric (STAEF)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.