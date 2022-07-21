Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Saker Aviation Services has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.