Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.85. Velo3D shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 14,073 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth about $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Velo3D by 16.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Velo3D by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 917,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Velo3D by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,347,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 491,291 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

