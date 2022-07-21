Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Up to $60.78

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.78, but opened at $63.81. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 5,719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.