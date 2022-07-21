Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Declines By 18.9%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,286.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SALRF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of SalMar ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.75.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.