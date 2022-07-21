Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,431,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 5,958,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,954.5 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

