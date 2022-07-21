ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 119,000 shares changing hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 880.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

