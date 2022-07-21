RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,925,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 2,320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 332.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIOCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.61 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

