Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $221.57

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.57 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 218.50 ($2.61). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.65), with a volume of 362,375 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.89) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £569.27 million and a PE ratio of 7,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.11.

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($59,372.38). In other Watkin Jones news, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £147,999.76 ($176,927.39). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($59,372.38).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.