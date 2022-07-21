Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 24.5%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
Stockland stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Stockland has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.35.
About Stockland
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stockland (STKAF)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.